It is enlightening that the Democratic Party champions equity while the Republican Party champions opportunity. Equity means everyone gets C, gets a medal, regardless of effort, drive, skill, or racial makeup. Equity means all should have equal income, equal housing, and equal retirement income, regardless of desire, ability, drive, or experience. Of course, this leads to mediocrity because effort and desire are not rewarded. Why work hard when it has no benefits. Of course, it goes without saying that the elite, the chosen ones, do not fall into this category. Equity means that outcomes are legislated to be equal. Whether it is school or work, no one can be recognized for excellence. Equity means dumbing down. Soon, you will have to find a Chinese or Indian doctor if you require competent care. And think of airline pilots, do you want the very best? Due to racial equity, the government will surly require the NFL and NBA to have 75% Caucasians to meet racial equity. Won’t that be interesting?