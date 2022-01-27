 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: era of strife
View Comments

Letter: era of strife

  • Comments

Now that we’ve revisited that day of lawlessness in Washington, it is time we to speak about what it all meant.

Our past President gave birth to a barbarous era from his podium on that cold day that is hostile to democracy. It seems that everything is conspiring against our country, and our civilization all at once. The climate is turning unpredictable and harsh. The gun-toting white minority is up in arms about anything that smacks of decency. The Pandemic is holding everyone hostage for some unknown duration, making every move one of caution by most citizens and of derision to the others.

Finally, our very government, the congress, high courts, all the way to the school boards, have become a ship of fools, sinking everyone. Decorum and respectability have been traded for rude and nasty conduct, and all cater to the founder, Donald Trump, in this time of bluster and fear.

Ron Lancaster

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News