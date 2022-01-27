Letter: era of strife

Now that we’ve revisited that day of lawlessness in Washington, it is time we to speak about what it all meant.
Our past President gave birth to a barbarous era from his podium on that cold day that is hostile to democracy. It seems that everything is conspiring against our country, and our civilization all at once. The climate is turning unpredictable and harsh. The gun-toting white minority is up in arms about anything that smacks of decency. The Pandemic is holding everyone hostage for some unknown duration, making every move one of caution by most citizens and of derision to the others.
Finally, our very government, the congress, high courts, all the way to the school boards, have become a ship of fools, sinking everyone. Decorum and respectability have been traded for rude and nasty conduct, and all cater to the founder, Donald Trump, in this time of bluster and fear.
Ron Lancaster
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.