Letter: Errors about Biden on Violence and Voting

Regarding two recent letters: One claimed Joe Biden hadn’t denounced the riots until August 26 and it was therefore a poll-driven decision to speak. George Floyd was murdered on May 25, and the subsequent riots and violence began on May 31. Two days later, on June 2, Biden made lengthy comments in Philadelphia that included, “But there is no place for violence. No place for looting or destroying property or burning churches, or destroying businesses …. We need to distinguish between legitimate peaceful protest — and opportunistic violent destruction.” As far as Melania calling for national unity. She was the one speaker in four nights who didn’t appeal to fear and race baiting. Great.
The second letter misrepresented why the Electoral College was created and what the Founders' fear was about a “mobocracy,” and was just wrong about prisoners, students, and homeless people not paying taxes. I invite people to do the research.
Altie Metcalf
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
