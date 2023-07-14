Most, if not all of his (Trumps) lawbreaking should be ignored, wrote another because he was a citizen president and unique. Really? Before, during and after his term in office, he had a cadre of attorneys, many at taxpayer expense, advising him. He knew what laws he was breaking before he broke them. Lacking knowledge of controlling law, is no excuse in the unlikely event it were the case.
When did uniqueness equate to having the right to do as you please and violate laws with impunity? Extending the writer's reasoning actors, professional athletes and any other party with uniqueness could avoid legal consequences for lawlessness,
Guess the writer feels the rule of law and it applying to everyone is just not applicable anymore. Hopefully, I'm not the only one to disagree.
Clarence Johnson
Oro Valley
