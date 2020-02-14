Letter: Escape the Law

Now that we have observed the lack of integrity and truth from the GOP controlled Senate in the acquittal of Trump, has resulted in this POTUS’ going full frontal with continued flagrant abuse of power and interference in the judicial system. This is evidenced by recent comments by Trump about the outcome of Roger Stone’s trial and felony conviction. Does this mean anyone of us can escape the law? Why should the wealthy financial backers of Trump not be subjected to the same principles of law as all other citizens of this country? We have a corrupt and documented pathological liar of a president and his supporters just look the other way? Beware that if Presidential powers continue to go unchecked our Democracy as we once knew it will disappear. We no longer have those checks and balances as outlined in our Constitution. Get out and vote and encourage all family members, friends, colleagues to do the same. For we are also slowly losing our rights to vote!
Linda Dennis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.