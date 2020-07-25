Letter: ESPN's concern for GAME DAY
Letter: ESPN's concern for GAME DAY

It seems academic for ESPN to be weighing plans for "Game Day" when the idea of college football this season is a pipe dream. This COVID-19 pandemic is far from being even remotely under control. Football is an absolute contact sport where up to 22 players are in direct contact every play of the game and a different 22 players become involved when the ball changes sides. The opening of bars and beaches etc. has led to a marked increase in cases by people closely congregating and not always by design. The game of football will most probably do the same and by the very definition violates the guideline of social distancing.

Chuck Cabrera

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

