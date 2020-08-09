Letter: Essential supplies

If your neighbors, my neighbors, my husband and I did not shop for essential craft/sewing/quilting/ artist supplies, I would not have been able to sew 1300 masks to donate. Children and grandchildren may not have had birthday presents, new borns may not have had that special hand made quilt from a loving grandparent. In doing all this, and by ordering on line from the big stores that did/didn't close, we kept ourselves safe and healthy to see the another year!
Hobbies, no matter what they are, no matter what your age or status in life, are essential to your mental health now, more than ever ! Yes, the schools are opening and the teachers are as scared as any one, a little 'thank-you', 'hang in there' home made gift goes along way to showing support and caring from those of us that are retired and crafting!
Carol and Jerry Castillo
Northwest side
