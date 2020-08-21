 Skip to main content
Letter: Essential Workers Deserve Essential Pay
The much heralded "essential workers" are generally paid as anything but essential. The current minimum wage in Arizona is $12.00 and the federal minimum wage is a deplorable (yes, I used the "d" word) $7.25. We have recently fallen all over ourselves celebrating the importance of retail workers, healthcare workers, transportation workers, childcare workers, and teachers but I guarantee when discussion comes around to increasing their pay there will be a million excuses to why they can not be paid a livable wage. "These are entry jobs" - false many people continue on in these jobs for years, "these are jobs for teens" - these are often jobs for seniors that can not survive on social security or "they are unskilled workers" - then why are they now "essential"? These workers out of necessity spend every dime they make pumping their wages back into the economy. We are OK paying a non-essential NFL quarterback $40 million a year but we can not afford $15.00 an hour?

Kalvin Smith

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

