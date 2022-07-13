 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Establish US immigration offices in other countries

Why doesn’t the US have immigration offices in Central American and Mexican countries where asylum and work permit applications can be tendered by persons who otherwise are traveling to and crossing our southern border illegally? Such applications can be transferred electronically to the same offices in the US that now handle them. A large majority of asylum seekers are actually seeking to improve their living standards. Considering the volume of unskilled jobs available in the US economy, many of the asylum applications should be for seasonal or multiyear work permits instead. Persons with work permits would help address labor shortages in the US while money sent home from such individuals would improve the quality of life for those in their home country. These workers would contribute to our Social Security system and be eligible for Soc Sec payments in their futures.

John Schmitz

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

