Letter: Ethan Orr column ADS 3/21/21 pg A10
Mr Orr’s comments are well thought out and balanced. But he makes one error in logic. The reason capital gains and dividends are taxed at a lower rate than wages is that those incomes have already been taxed. An investor can receive a dividend after using what’s left of his taxed wage income to buy a share of stock. Same for a gain on a purchased share.

Without investors willing to take risks and invest in America’s growth machine, where would the capital to create new products and new jobs come from?

Tom Bassett

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

