I agree with writer PJ Brown that hate has no place in hoops. Neither does bigotry nor prejudice. Would your writer have voted for Iowa's Caitlin Clark as Player of the Year if Clark had not attended a Catholic high school, perhaps a Jewish high school? Would your writer have excoriated Iowa's coach Lisa Bluter if she had been from an urban(blue) state and not from rural (red) state? During my high school and college playing days, being a "bar-room brawler" was a compliment, not a term of opprobrium. It referred to an athlete who exhibited vigor and tenacity. From my days as an athletic official, I learned that while there was a rule book, once you put on that referee's shirt, you had nearly unfettered discretion to "call it the way you saw it". There was no appeal. In the National Title Game,if Ms. Clark had been Black and the three floor officials had been white, would the bizarre technical foul called Clark have been racist?