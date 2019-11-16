Of all the Presidents I have seen in my lifetime, the finest Christian, the one who walks the walk, is Jimmy Carter. I don't ever recall him mocking the disabled, trashing his opponents, disparaging women, belittling the press, using profanity. As presidents go he may not be highly rated for his accomplishments, but as a human being he is one of the best. Is that no longer important? Does it not matter what kind of person occupies the White House? There are those who believe that God is responsible for Trump's Presidency. I find it hard to stop laughing when I hear that. Unless, unless- God is so angry with us that this is our punishment. If so, then what we may need is another Jimmy Carter, male or female, to mend our wounds and make us whole again.
nancy allen
Green Valley
