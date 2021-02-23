Letter: Ethics

Ethics is a system of moral principles concerned with what is good for individuals and society. The Apostle Paul is considered by many to be the church leader most responsible for ethical development within the church. Our political leaders no longer appear to use ethical principles when making decisions. Decisions are made for political or personal advantage unaware of what is happening in the Nation beyond their office windows. Some of the principles of St. Paul that I no longer see evidence of are “Maintain unity and peace; Speak Truth, not falsehood; Be kind to one another.” We must insist that ethical standards be part of the lexicon for our elected leaders and that decisions are made based on what is good for individuals and society, not what is good for personal or political expediency.
Bruce Dockter
West side
