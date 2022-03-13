 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: euphemism
The Law of Supply and Demand is not a divine immutability. It is a euphemism made up over centuries--not given this name until 1767--by economists as a cover for greed, trying to make it seem as a naturally occurring economic event. Tho' greed is rampant, it remains one of life's seven deadly sins. Despite its sinfulness, economists dress it up with entire chapters in text books with rationales, formulas, and graphs, to send into the world people whose purpose is to make greed seem divinely blessed, a naturally occurring necessity, and socially acceptable (Another reason to distrust economists.) Hogwash! It's just another cheap example of people with taking advantage of people without. If we had a president, governors, legislators with honest interest in constituents, they would call out price increases in times of shortages for what they are, unadulterated greed. Nothing has gone up except the willingness to cheat.

Charles Larson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

