Letter: Eureka Moment

After reading and listening to numerous media opinions and our President and Iranian leadership stated goals, I had a eureka moment. I expect I am not the first or only person to recognize the obvious. Our primary stated goal is to ensure Iran does not get nuclear weapons. Their stated goal is that the US remove all troops from Iraq and Syria. These stated goals look like a goos basis for starting negotiations between the US and Iran. There will obviously be many additional requirements and qualifiers, but if a deal can be put together based on accomplishing these two goals, it would be a great win for the US.
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.