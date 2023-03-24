RE: March 16 article “$2.5B in federal grants for EV chargers for underserved areas”

Why is the our federal government using our tax dollars to construct EV charging stations? In the early 1900’s as gas and diesel vehicles began replacing traditional horse drawn carriages and wagons did the federal government build gas stations across the country? No! Oil and Gas companies saw the opportunity to make money and build businesses based on oil and gas vehicle usage.

Why aren’t electric utilities or EV car manufacturers leading the way in EV charging infrastructure development? Currently local utility and federal government subsidizes these ventures? Should “we”, gas and diesel powered car owners be subsidizing EV charging for a small “preffered” group of EV owners? If we continue this trend, how will the “government” replace the gas taxes used to fund our roadways? Will the EV charging network ever be self supporting?

Seems to me there are better places for our utility profits and our tax dollars to be spent.

Cal Rooker

Northwest side