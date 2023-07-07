Thou shall not steal seems clear. Fraud is using trickery to steal. Donnie has for decades made contracts then used lawsuits to avoid paying what was owed. He has been found guilty of fraud or settled to avoid that outcome many times. Remember Trump University? His charitable foundation? Put classification issues aside, he took hundreds to thousands of documents belonging to us, claiming they were his. He still seems to be fleecing the flock and diverting funds.

Thou shall not commit adultery also seems clear. Has Donnie ever been faithful to any wife?

Thou shall not kill seems clear too. Donnie advocated killing alleged Central Park rapists, later found innocent. He now advocates killing drug dealers. He isn't doing the killing, just advocating it.

Repenting for ones sins and not doing more sinning is the path to redemption according to what I learned as a young Evangelical Lutheran. Has he ever even said oops, much less sorry or stopped?

Can someone explain why the Evangelical right supports him? I can't.

Clarence Johnson

Oro Valley