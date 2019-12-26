Letter: Evangelicals standing up to Trump

I find it interesting that an Evangelical magazine has spoken out against Trump. What took them so long? What was the final straw? Time and time again, this President has attacked anyone who disagreed with him in a very un-Christian way. Where were the Evangelicals then?
Having come from a religious background, I knew Trump was not a true Christian when he would not share his favorite bible verse when asked. His response was that it is very personal and he wouldn’t want to get into it. Are you serious? My grandpa was a preacher and he would jump at a chance to share the Word.
It didn’t take long for Trump to lash out at the Evangelicals, his biggest supporters. Will they continue to look the other way as long as he will continue to get them the political clout they want in the Supreme Court?
Donna Pierce
Northeast side
