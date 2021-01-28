Letter: Even after Trump, Hypocrite Party continues on

Republicans objecting to Executive Orders say his call for a full investigation of domestic terrorism and the “rise in political extremism” in the U.S., are now calling President Joe Biden divisive.
President Biden stated, “We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting, and lower the temperature. For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury.” That’s divisive?
Biden ordered drastic reductions to national monuments in Utah by his predecessor (America’s most divisive president) reversed, reinstating the 85-percent cut from Bears Ears and 46-percent of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments. These contractions hold numerous tribal treasures and religious artifacts. Trump wanted to allow drilling and exploration. Utah’s Senator and Governor, who objected when Trump made his move, now say, Biden’s actions “will only deepen divisions in this country.”
Trump opened the Arctic refuge to oil drilling, citing $1.8 billion in potential revenues. It produced $14.4 million in bids. Divisive?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
