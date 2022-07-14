 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Even Elvis Knew better

Pro-abortion factions promote "woman's choice" of her personal body. Other arguments include rape, incest and proven physical defects. What about pro-lifer religious groups [church] that won't take an unborn life, but allow the death penalty [state]. I don't see a separation of church and state there.

Some want to represent the unwanted babies. To paraphrase some of the lyrics in the Elvis composition "In the Ghetto":

another baby is born and mama cried - don't need another hungry mouth to feed. We're not assuming only ghettos

and barrios.

The song continues to suggest that the baby grows into a life of crime, and dies "by the sword".

Mark Tornga

Oro Valley

