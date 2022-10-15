Letter: Even Trump doesn't believe it.

Even Trump doesn't believe it.

Think for a moment what a President would do who really believed he was still President after a stolen election.

1. He would never have left the White House voluntarily. We would have barricaded himself with Secret Service protection, and refused to leave.

2. He would not have removed all his personal effects and furniture to Mar-a-lago.

3. We would have submitted PROOF of fraudulent voting throughout the country. Instead, the final tally showed Biden winning by 7 million votes.

He doesn't believe it; neither should you.

James Torrey

West side