Letter: Ever hear of Soleimani before?

Since one time in 2015, the current “acting president” has mentioned the name Soleimani…never. In that 2015 interview, when a reporter asked him about Soleimani and the candidate responded and complained about the “gotcha questions.” He had no idea who Soleimani was.
Now, with no corroboration, the “acting president” suddenly claims the man he ordered killed was responsible for thousands of American lives. “America’s worst enemy.” And he may have been. But, as he asks in the numerous inquiries into his illegal activities (emoluments, financial sustenance from Moscow, support of Putin over American intelligence, by-passing Congress in a plethora of ways, personal gains, sexual scandals and payoffs, obstruction of Congress, obstruction of justice, hiding public datum under the Freedom of Information Act, shutting down our cybersecurity during a time of cybersecurity breaches, and so much more), where’s the proof?
Suddenly, Soleimani is an international supervillain, requiring execution for the sake of humanity? Did any of you cultists ever hear of Soleimani? Just another distraction.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
