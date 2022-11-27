Letter: Everybody pays taxes

A recent letter writer stated that only those who pay taxes should be allowed to vote. Where does he live? In Arizona and all of the USA, people pay taxes on nearly everything they buy including toilet paper, tampax, condoms, baby diapers, gasoline, electricity, gas for your house, water and more. Those who rent houses pay property taxes as part of their rent. We go to the bar, theatre or any event that sells tickets and we pay taxes. I want to live in his utopia where only a few pay taxes. I don't know where it exists, but we should all move there immediately since it is such a good place to live and all of us living there would have control over the government.