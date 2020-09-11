Letter: Everyday it's something else - Just Today

The most decorated soldier in WWI denied Medal of Honor because he was a Mexican immigrant - denied because of racism and xenophobia.
Trump directed the OMB to crack down on federal agencies' anti-racism training sessions, describing them as “divisive, anti-American propaganda.”
“I was never a big fan of John McCain, disagreed with him on many things including ridiculous endless wars and the lack of success he had in dealing with the VA and our great Vets.” (McCain led a force in the Senate behind the law that gave veterans an option to go outside the VA system to get private care at public expense, signed by President Obama)
“McCain lost, so I never liked him as much after that, ’ause I don’t like losers.” - “He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.” (Iowa, 2015)
AP confirmed Trump's disparaging remarks about fallen and captured soldiers, denoting American dead in a military graveyard as “losers.”
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
