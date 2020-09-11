 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Everyday it's something else - Just Today
View Comments

Letter: Everyday it's something else - Just Today

The most decorated soldier in WWI denied Medal of Honor because he was a Mexican immigrant - denied because of racism and xenophobia.

Trump directed the OMB to crack down on federal agencies' anti-racism training sessions, describing them as “divisive, anti-American propaganda.”

“I was never a big fan of John McCain, disagreed with him on many things including ridiculous endless wars and the lack of success he had in dealing with the VA and our great Vets.”  (McCain led a force in the Senate behind the law that gave veterans an option to go outside the VA system to get private care at public expense, signed by President Obama)  

“McCain lost, so I never liked him as much after that, ’ause I don’t like losers.” - “He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.” (Iowa, 2015)

AP confirmed Trump's disparaging remarks about fallen and captured soldiers, denoting American dead in a military graveyard as “losers.”

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News