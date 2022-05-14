 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Everyone Benefits from Abortion Rights

  • Comments

In the debate about abortion, most arguments in favor of a woman's legal ability to choose appropriately focus on the rights and needs of the pregnant woman. In addition, consideration should also be given to the impacts on taxpayers, our economy, and our society. In states where abortion will be outlawed or severely restricted, women with adequate resources will be able to travel to states where it is legal. Therefore, most women who are not able to terminate unwanted pregnancies will be poor women, which will increase the need for more government funding by taxpayers for public education, health care, welfare, and other services. Also, statistics show that the crime rate is higher and educational attainment is lower for people who grow up in poverty, so forcing poor women to have more babies will have negative long-term consequences for the safety and economic strength of our country.

Paul Marion

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: new hotel in Glendale

How can Maricopa County allow a new hotel/resort to have a 7 acre lagoon? Where will the water come from? We have no water in AZ to waste. Mar…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News