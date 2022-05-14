Letter: Everyone Benefits from Abortion Rights

In the debate about abortion, most arguments in favor of a woman's legal ability to choose appropriately focus on the rights and needs of the pregnant woman. In addition, consideration should also be given to the impacts on taxpayers, our economy, and our society. In states where abortion will be outlawed or severely restricted, women with adequate resources will be able to travel to states where it is legal. Therefore, most women who are not able to terminate unwanted pregnancies will be poor women, which will increase the need for more government funding by taxpayers for public education, health care, welfare, and other services. Also, statistics show that the crime rate is higher and educational attainment is lower for people who grow up in poverty, so forcing poor women to have more babies will have negative long-term consequences for the safety and economic strength of our country.