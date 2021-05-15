 Skip to main content
Letter: Everyone-including people-should pay Fed Income Taxes
A recent writer, David Hart, said Corporations need taxing and "for years I have asked the question, why doesn't everyone pay taxes? These companies that make billions and pay no taxes is just not right." I guess he doesn't include people in "everyone." Did you know that 32.6% of the people with an income between 50-75k paid no federal tax in 2019? And 16.9% of the people with an income between 75-100k paid no federal tax in 2019? (Source: Statista) Is that right? We all enjoy the benefits our country provides us-national security, infrastructure, environmental protection, our spectacular National Parks, social welfare programs and much, much more. So why doesn't everyone-regardless of your income, even if only $10, pay something, or provide community service, in recognition that you do receive significant benefits from our national government? So it's not just corporations "cheating on America" is it Mr. Hart?

James Tuthill

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

