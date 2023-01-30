 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: everyone wants to get into the act

Do you worry that circuses are in danger of disappearing, what with so many clowns (over 200 nee Republican) in the House of Representatives, and countless local ones in state legislatures providing "free" entertainment ? Of course, their costumes aren't as colorful, nor their sense of self as productive, but they're just as comical to see and hear. Trouble is, it's such sick humor, one could almost feel sorry for them, and one should worry for human civilization. They probably think of themselves as humans, tho' they give monkeys, ostriches, snakes, and alligators competition. Inevitably, it will be cheaper if we create another zoo for them, feed them nuts and chocolate, clothe them in diapers (reflective of their mental age and to keep to keep their play areas clean), and surround them with walls of mirrors. They make one wonder what kind of divinity we credit the world and man to.

Charles Larson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

