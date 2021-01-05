Letter: Everyone Who Voted For Biden Needs To Remember This

Everyone in this country needs to remember that Joe Biden legitimately won the presidential election. They also need to remember that the Republican party, with a lot of help from our own wing-nut Arizona loonies, is trying to take away the vote of everyone who didn't vote for the loser of the election. This is a flat-out attack on American democracy.
Anyone who tries to overthrow the legitimate government is not qualified to be an elected official. I, and everyone, need to remember who is leading this baseless attack on the very foundation of this country. They need and must be held accountable for what is basically treason.
Every elected official who supports voiding the will of the American voter should be voted out of office at the first possible chance. Their acts demonstrate their unfitness for the jobs they have now. I will never vote for any of these traitors again.
Graeme Williams
Southeast side
