Indictment of a former President is unprecedented, but so is our recent national and local politics. The previous president was the most morally, financially, and politically corrupt in our history. He and his administration, two campaigns, and followers normalized hate, lies, conspiracy theories, and death threats in conservative politics. Our elections, teachers, books, and words are under assault. Forty-five embraced and continues to suck up to the world’s most murderous dictators while denigrating anyone in our military, intelligence, and legal and judicial systems who dare disagree with him or simply do their job, including prosecuting possible crime. His and his followers’ denials and lies about the world’s worst pandemic in a century and endless attacks on medical professionals undoubtedly made it far more deadly than it should have been. And they supported a violent assault on our capital. In current U.S. politics everything everywhere is unprecedented.