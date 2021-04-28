 Skip to main content
Letter: Evidence convinced jury, not mob
I just read the letter "Did Mob Sway Jury" in the Derek Chauvin trial. I spent many, many hours watching the presentation of evidence in the case over the nearly 3 weeks of the trial: the videos, the eyewitness accounts, and most importantly the expert witnesses--the medical examiner and the professional forensic examiner who trained him, the pulmonologist, the professor who used to be a cop, the longest-serving police officer in the Minneapolis PD, the Chief of Police. I also watched the presentation of the defense, which really didn't have much of a leg to stand on. The evidence was overwhelming, and the explanation of the charges to the jury was very clear. Based on the evidence, no reasonable juror could have been in any doubt of the justice of their verdict. Whatever opinions others may have voiced, the evidence was crystal clear and overwhelming. Derek Chauvin is guilty.

Suzanne Ferguson

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

