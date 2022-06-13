Letter: Evil triumphs when that good people do nothing

In November, we'll have an election for those we would like to represent us in state and federal offices, including Congress. The Radical Party claims they will wrest control of one or both houses of Congress and many state legislatures and essential state offices, reversing any progress made.

Offices include Secretaries of State in states which contested the voting procedures and continue believing in the “Stop the Steal” lies, all unproven, rejected and made up of leftover orange hair plugs.

Yet, a blowhard autocrat/despot leads the charge - and people believe him.

Think for a second. We have a party with solid ideas for improving people’s lives, liberties, freedoms and pursuits of happiness; a party that respects the privacy and dignity of YOUR personal choices; a party that honors a system of education that, for over 225 years, stood as the beacon of the world; and a party that has ideas - yet can lose to a party of radicals, liars and militias with NO platform or ideas but fear.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

