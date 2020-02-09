Letter: Eviscerating the environment

Re: the Feb. 7 article "Around The Nation: Utah."
Following the "bouncing ball" that is the trademark of Donald Trump's presidency, I have struggled to find the area of greatest concern. This morning, after reading the AZ Daily Star's article "Plans implemented to downsize monuments," Trump's grievous disregard for our environment rose to the top. His plan to downsize two Utah monuments, Bear's Ear by 85% and Grand-Staircase Escalante by 50%, will open this rare terrain to mining and development. Lacking the ability to project more than a few days in the future, Trump should consider Mark Twain's insight, "Buy land, they're not making it anymore"
These monuments, "bought" through the steady efforts of many forward-thinking legislators, individuals, and groups, can't be replaced. Our children, grandchildren, and all future generations deserve to experience such stunning sites. I encourage readers to send emails and letters to state and national legislators calling for an end to this action.
Roger Shanley
East side
