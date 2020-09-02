Letter: Evlis Presley's Graceland vandalized with BLM, Defund MPD, and Abolish iCE

The walls outside of Elvis Presley's Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., were spray painted with graffiti by vandals on Sunday, with phrases like "BLM" and "No Justice No Peace." The Levitt Shell stage, an amphitheater where Presley gave his first paid concert, was also vandalized with similar messages. Other spray painted messages were about Breonna Taylor, Defund MVP (Memphis Police) and Abolish ICE. Repairs are estimated to cost around $150,000. So, do you think Trump supporters did this? No, it was young leftists who support Sanders and Biden. Who has called for abolishing ICE, defunding or redirecting funds from police departments? Leftist Democrats! The wall outside of Elvis' beloved Graceland has been standing since at least the 1950s, and has been unscathed. Until now! Democrats, this is who your party has become. I hope this ticks off Democrat Elvis fans who have had enough of this crap going on across the country and decide to for vote for law and order Trump and Republicans! Biden, what a joke he is!
Regina Fairway
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
