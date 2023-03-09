As an advocate of the Citizen Climate Lobby's revenue neutral market based carbon fee/dividend

proposal to address global warming, I have reservations about the Inflation Reduction Act.

However Ashley Nunes's 2/3 critique of the IRA's EV tax credit, as iniquitous, is misleading.

First, the EV tax credit is a miniscule part of the IRA. Second, there is a growing number of reasonably

priced EVs which are eligible for the tax credit, e.g. the Chevrolet Bolt. Third and most importantly, there is a

practically non-existent used EV market, the primary source of vehicles for those with modest incomes.

To bolster this market, it is necessary to first sell new EVs. This will benefit people with limited incomes.

Admittedly, this is reminiscent of thoroughly discredited trickle down economics. But given nearly uniform Republican opposition to addressing climate change and economic inequity, this is perhaps the best Congress can presently do.

Doug Pickrell

Midtown