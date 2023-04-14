Regarding a recent Letter in the Star entitled “Hybrid Over EV” I applaud the writer’s enthusiasm for finding ways to lower his carbon footprint. Eliminating fossil fuel use is absolutely necessary to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

He is mistaken when it comes to his criticism of EVs relative to hybrids. Hybrids are excellent cars and can have a small carbon footprint. But modern EVs can beat the best of them.

Interested readers should go to carboncounter.com, a MIT website that compares the lifetime cost and carbon emissions for conventional, hybrid, and electric vehicles. Users can modify assumptions about car use, cost of fuel, miles traveled, and so on.

The bottom line? Here in Arizona, a Tesla Model 3 standard range driven 13,000 miles per year and owned for 7 years has a 40% smaller carbon footprint than a Ford Fusion Hybrid, and 15% smaller than a Prius Prime, one of the most efficient hybrids.

Edward Beshore

North side