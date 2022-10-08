Letter: EVs during power outages

Hurricane Ian left over 2 million people in Florida without electric power and hundreds of thousands more in the Carolinas. What would these people be doing if Democrats had already banned fossil fuel powered vehicles nationally and mandated purchase of electric vehicles? Think of the emergency vehicles and utility repair vehicles that would have been immobilized if all were electric. Gasoline and diesel can be trucked into stations, electricity cannot. Hurricane Ian revealed a flaw in the Democrats' national agenda of forcing everyone into an electric vehicle and it should be cause for second thoughts before buying one. Solar roof panels did not fare well either in Florida due to Ian's wind damage, thus not providing electricity to homes and businesses. But back up gasoline powered generators did. Because current CO2 levels in the atmosphere will last for decades to centuries, we can surely expect more Ians caused by Global Warming. Keep fossil fueled vehicles and let those who want EVs to voluntarily buy them, but not forced upon them.