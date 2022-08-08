Letter: EVs use fossil fuels too

Biden and Progressive Democrats are trying to push people into buying Electric vehicles (EVs) to eliminate CO2 emitting fossil fuel using vehicles. Part of their strategy is to intentionally keep gasoline and diesel prices at the pump high to entice people into buying EVs, which need charging for several hours and have a driving range of about 250 miles. They have a battery life of about 8 to 10 years. (Who would want to buy a used EV knowing they will need to spend $thousands on a new battery?) The U.S. Energy Information Center reported that in 2021, 61% of electricity used across America was generated by fossil fuels, aka coal, petroleum, natural gas, etc. 19% came from nuclear and 20% from renewables (wind 9.2%, solar 6.3%, and biomass 1.3%). So, before you run out and buy that more expense EV vehicle, that may not be re-sellable, think of the in-direct C02 emissions you are causing and the dire effects to the planet.