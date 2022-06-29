Letter: Ex- President Trump, Help Us!

In some of your debates and interviews pre-election 2016, you discussed the success of your hairspray in a closed environment, and thus having no ill-effects as to global warming.

Given the heat-dome effect transversing the country, I ask that you please, please, please bring your spray to bear upon THIS bald dome, to see if it may the same success continentally as it has had personally - the swollen hot spots are after all of comparable size. Thank you, Mr. Ex-President!