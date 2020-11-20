 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: ex-Cardinal McCarrick
View Comments

Letter: ex-Cardinal McCarrick

Mr. Crary's Nov.16 article about the national meeting of American Catholic bishops spoke of ex-Cardinal McCarrick's sexual "misconduct". Misconduct should not have been used to describe McCarrick's criminal sexual abuse of children and young men. There is a significant difference in the meanings and seriousness of both terms in the eyes of the law.

Cardinal McCarrick is reported as a serial sexual abuser which goes far beyond misconduct. Mr. Crary, as a professional writer, should have known better, as should have his editors.

Geoff Gilbert

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News