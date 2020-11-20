Letter: ex-Cardinal McCarrick

Mr. Crary's Nov.16 article about the national meeting of American Catholic bishops spoke of ex-Cardinal McCarrick's sexual "misconduct". Misconduct should not have been used to describe McCarrick's criminal sexual abuse of children and young men. There is a significant difference in the meanings and seriousness of both terms in the eyes of the law.
Cardinal McCarrick is reported as a serial sexual abuser which goes far beyond misconduct. Mr. Crary, as a professional writer, should have known better, as should have his editors.
Geoff Gilbert
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
