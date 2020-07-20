Letter: Ex-NBA Fan

Isn’t it wonderful that the cry baby overpaid NBA players are going back to work? How is this
possible you ask? Well, unlike ordinary citizens, these guys will be tested for COVID-19 every day and will know the results quickly so they can play that same day. Meanwhile, my daughter, who is an RN, had to make an appointment to get a test, with the results coming back in who knows how many days.
Do they really need to get back to work, at the expense of those at risk people in Florida(offical Covid
hotspot)? It can’t be that the players need the money, since they already played 80% of their season. I guess when you make $40 million a year, you”ll miss that other $2 million. I think I’m done watching the NBA now as an ex-NBA fan.
Terry Gruenenfelder
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
