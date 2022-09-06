Letter: EX President Trump and purloined government documents

The Presidential Records Act of 1978 Establishes that Presidential records automatically transfer into the legal custody of the Archivist as soon as the President leaves office. In other words, a former president has no right to warehouse classified materials outside of the legal custody of the National Archives. The Act was enacted after President Richard Nixon sought to destroy records relating to his presidential tenure upon his resignation in 1974. There it is, in plain English, so why the coddling of Donald Trump? He is entitled to the very same rights at any other US citizen, but not more, even though he is an EX president. Any other US citizen would be in prison by now, but after more than a year and a half, Trump remains at large; with one excuse/reason or another as to why he has the documents. WHY?