Letter: "Ex-President Trump will be vindicated" NOT!
Letter: "Ex-President Trump will be vindicated" NOT!

So many fallacies in this letter that I’m astonished any person has these beliefs. In the service we lined up, dropped drawers, and got 3-4 inoculations on both sides. No time “ . . .to determine what does and doesn’t go inside our bodies

God may control the world but the U.S. is not his nation. Israel has first claim, then the Vatican. Otherwise, why would we have so many mass shootings?

God selects our Presidents? If he did select Trump, then God is a god of retribution, which true Christians do not believe

“Brotherly love” under Trump, when he mocked a handicapped reporter or a Gold Star family? The only brotherly love that was exhibited was for Putin, Erdogan, MBS and Kim Jung Un.

The Presidency belongs to the American people. We elect Presidents in fair elections. Trump lost, plain and simple.

The only statement a rational citizen could agree with in this letter is “ . . we will not be moved or silenced.” Alas.

James O'Brien

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

