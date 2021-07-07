 Skip to main content
Letter: Exactly which infrastructures did Biden put off limits to Putin?
Letter: Exactly which infrastructures did Biden put off limits to Putin?

In a post summit news conference, Biden said he provided Vladimir Putin with a list of 16 infrastructures in America that were off limits to their cyber attacks, or face severe consequences. I wonder if "elder and disabled care" or "affordable and sustainable housing" "infrastructure" is on it? Is Putin free to attack those not on the list? Biden should have told Putin to stop all future cyber and ransom ware attacks! As a result of the summit, Russian diplomats who were expelled by the Biden administration from America over the massive cyber breach of federal government computer systems last year, can now return to America. Did Biden demand from Putin that all those Russians indicted by Special Counsel Mueller relating to the 2016 election be extradited to America for prosecution? Did he even bring up their election meddling? I do not see where Biden was tough on Putin at all. Russia has committed so many serious transgressions against America and they still have not been held accountable for them.

Martin Wagman

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

