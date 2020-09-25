Letter: Excellent return on investment!

It was surreal to see the video of Trump fans in Las Vegas making a mad dash for the stage to get into position for their rally. Waves of maskless, gulibles pushing forward to get close, but not too, close to their idol. I recalled that slogan “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” but couldn’t help but think about active exposure and eventual exposure to countless men, women, children, and older persons from this one irresponsible event. When questioned about the safety of the event, Trump noted he was a good six feet or so away from the stage, so he was okay. I think Vladimir Putin is happy with his investment, and hoping to repeat it again.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!