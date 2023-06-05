Proposing an effective, fair and efficient solution:
Why not exchange Senator Diane Feinstein [D-CA] for Representative George Santos [R-NY] ?
Speaker Kevin McCarthy [R-CA] could welcome Senator Feinstein into retirement at one of his California properties.
Senator Chuck Schumer [D-NY] could repatriate military hero Representative Santos to House arrest on Long Island.
McCarthy and Schumer would each serve their parties by "eliminating" of their "enemies.
Everybody wins--especially the mythical "American people," whom all four of these folks seek to serve.
Ronald Pust
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.