Letter: Exclude the Senators who are complicit
The impeachment trial should exclude have excluded those senators who are complicit in the lawlessness of our democracy. How can jurors be impartial when they are part of the criminal activity?

Deb Childers

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

