Letter: Excuses Excuses

Republicans in congress are not disputing the facts of the impeachment but excusing the presidents conduct in very dubious ways. They can't deny his "quid-Pro-Quo" request to the president of Ukraine so they say all politicians do it. But even if true, all QPDs are not legal or constitutional. A senator may vote for a bill favored by a campaign donor but cannot demand money for his or her vote (cannot sell votes). The constitution has a clause limiting gifts to presidents as well. As to the other impeachment charge, they say that all presidents have defied congressional requests for records and testimony which may be true in part but Trump is the first to defy every request. Finally they say let the people decide but how do the voters make an informed decision if the election is tainted by Trump inviting outside interference again, as in 2016?
John Kuisti
West side
