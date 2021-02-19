Letter: Executive Orders Are Harming Central American Children

The recent Executive Orders open a real problem for children in Central America. Children from the interior are snatched up and parents threatened or murdered. Leon Fresco made this claim but failed to clarify to MSM, you must understand what these kids have been through. HuffPost confirmed 80% of girls and women are raped in these caravans. Children are terrified to speak up for fear of additional torture and or murder. Those that have never been to the interior of the Panama or the border of Colombia have little knowledge of the brutality of the cartels and they run loose in these areas.
We need Congress to reform our immigration policies, contact our Reps and ask them to help, they should be making these laws not Biden. He has a Democrat led House; he should let them do the jobs we voted them to do. If Cartels are making money with loose border orders, then rapes, killings and kidnappings are going to continue.
Henry Lee
Midtown
