Letter: Executive Orders You Forgot
President Trump signed four executive orders yesterday to finally give some relief to the middle class - deferred payroll tax until 2021 - freeze on evictions - extend unemployment benefits and suspend student loan payments through the end of the year. All of these orders put money directly in the pockets of hard working Americans and you report on one and in a negative way "benefit extend but it's cut to $400." Congress was politically gridlocked and wouldn't budge on their pet projects that had nothing to do with the economic issues Americans face. Our President decided to do something now. Kudos to him. Please report instead of opine.

Cathy Parisi

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

