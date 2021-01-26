Letter: Executive Orders

Suburban Athletic Moms & Dads !
What were you thinking ?
You just elected a President who wants biological males to be able to compete against your daughters and join them in the locker room, and spoil their Athletic Dreams.
Is that your top priority ?
Amnesty for 11+ Million undocumented persons ? (Politically Correct ?)
Biden puts Cesar Chavez’s bust in the Oval but doesn’t connect that Chavez was totally against Illegals (Wetbacks) as he termed them. Chavez sent his Army of Union workers to Beat them back with chains !
While unemployment is at high levels it’s the perfect time to water down the wage structure & increase job competition for your children. Chavez knew what illegal immigration did to jobs !
Killing 12000 Union jobs by revoking Keystone Pipeline Permit ?
Is that your top priority for your new President?
No deportations of anyone here illegally, even murderers, rapists & child molesters. Check out some of persons he is not deporting.
Is that your top priority for your new President in the interest of unity ?
Richard Barnes